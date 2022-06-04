The transfer window officially opens in just a few days as clubs across the Premier League prepare to ramp up their efforts to bring in new players.

More than one of Leeds United’s star players are attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in England and Europe but the Yorkshire club won’t be selling on the cheap and have placed a £60m to £70m price tag on the head of one of their stars.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are expected to be in for a bus transfer window but appear to have pulled out of the race to sign a Villarreal player who is also on the radar of Manchester United.

Several Premier League clubs are understood to be keen on Montpellier’s Stephy Mavididi with Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United amongst them.

Elsewhere, Brentford are keen on signing a player from relegated Watford but the Hornets are expected to ask for a £20m transfer fee.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will battle for the signing of a RB Leipzig defender with the German’s keen to keep a hold of the players while a current Spurs star is attracting interest from Ajax.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have set a £15m price tag for a Bournemouth loan star who the Cherries are keen to land permanently while a Reds strike is set to complete his move to Italy later this week.

Finally, Aston Villa are set to finalise a deal to keep a loan player at the club.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning:

1. Origi close to completing AC move Divock Origi will complete his move to AC Milan in the next few days having arrived in Italy to complete his medical following his release by Liverpool (Fabrizio Romano)

2. Liverpool want £15m for Bournemouth loan star Bournemouth will have to pay £15m to sign Liverpool loanee Nat Phillips on a permanent deal with several other clubs thought to be interested in the player (Liverpool Echo)

3. Villa to complete permanent deal for Olsen Aston Villa are finalising the £2.8million signing of goalkeeper Robin Olsen from AS Roma after his loan last season (Daily Mail)

4. Ajax could move for Bergwijn Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is wanted by Ajax, who are ready to offer the player a contract until 2027 (De Telegraaf)