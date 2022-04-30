The Premier League season is heading down the final straight in 2021/22 as clubs get set for the crucial remaining fixtures over the last few weeks.

Leeds United are edging closer to securing their survival in the top flight but face the difficult task of hosting champions and league leaders Manchester City at Elland Road later today.

PepGuardiola’s side are trying to hold off the challenge of Liverpool at the top of the table while the home side have made great strides away from the bottom three under Jesse Marsch.

However, if they lose to the sky blues and results elsewhere go in the favour of Burnley and Everton they could find themselves dragged right back down to the danger zone.

Speaking ahead of the match, Marsch said: “Everybody’s good when it’s easy. Everybody is good at what they do when they’re happy and it’s when it’s difficult – how much can you stick to your principles? And stick to the things you believe in? And do you walk the talk? Right?

“So that’s what I know – I want to be my best when it is the most difficult and I want to stay true to exactly what I believe in. And that is people and that is the power of people.

“We’ve had tough discussions along the way. It’s not always been easy here.

“We’re always trying to find positive reinforcement but at times, I have to be very clear when we’re not meeting standards and to make sure that as a group, that we do not allow ourselves to accept anything in the moment other than what we believe is our best.”

Away from the pitch there are plenty of big transfer news stories making the headlines on Saturday morning and here is a selection of them:

1. Saints interested in Carter-Vickers Southampton and Fulham are among a string of clubs interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who is having an impressive season on-loan at Celtic, this summer (90min)

2. Barca turn to 'plan C' Lukaku Barcelona will turn to Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku in their search for a striker with he Belgian believed to be Barca's 'plan C' after moves for Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski were thwarted. (Marca)

3. Mahrez could exit Etihad Manchester City may look to offload Riyad Mahrez rather than Gabriel Jesus this summer (GiveMeSport via Dean Jones)

4. Liverpool could move for Bellingham Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham is one of the players Liverpool are considering to bolster their midfield this summer (Express)