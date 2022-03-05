The latest round of Premier League fixtures gets underway today as the transfer stories continue to pick up speed behind the scenes.

Leeds United get the weekend’s action underway with their trip to Leicester City in Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge of the Whites.

The Yorkshire club need to start picking up points straight away to try and pull themselves out of the top flight relegation battle and Marsch has called for his players to be fearless.

“I think we have a lot of fearless young men here and we have to tap into that fearlessness and it will help us in a situation like this.

“The way we play is that making mistakes is never a bad thing because we are aggressive to go and win the ball back, we are aggressive to try and impose our will on the opponent at all times and then to help educate the players and the team exactly what that means on every given day and how to use it as a strategy to be better than the opponent.

“That’s what it is.”

The American coach is expecting a tough match to kick off his time in charge, adding: “They are a team that plays well both with the ball and against the ball, we will have to have a very clear match plan and understand the ways that they can make it difficult for us and we also need to be very clear on how he can make it difficult for them.”

Ahead of that match, here are the Premier League transfer rumours doing the rounds on Saturday morning:

1. Martial not likely to make Sevilla switch permanent Anthony Martial's time at Sevilla will not be extended past the summer (FootballTransfers)

2. Chelsea uncertainty give Tuchel contract concerns over trio Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is concerned Chelsea's out-of-contract stars Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen could leave the club in the summer with the sale of the club having generated a lot of uncertainty (The Sun)

3. Barcelona undecided on permanent Traore move Barcelona are yet to decide if they will offer Wolves winger Adama Traore a permanent deal at the end of the season when his loan ends (as)

4. Lewandowski linked with Red Devils Manchester United are among 'a number' of Premier League to have been contacted by representatives of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (90mins)