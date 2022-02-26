Leeds United face another tough test today as they host Tottenham Hotspur at lunchtime.

They will be hoping to bounce back after their midweek defeat to Liverpool, while Antonio Conte’s side head into the match off the back of a disappointing loss against Burnley.

The Whites remain without Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper, however Diego Llorente and Robin Koch may return to the squad.

Spurs could be without January signing Rodrigo Bentancur, while Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga are likely to be absent.

If Leeds can cause an upset then they could overtake Brentford in the Premier League table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Magpies handed boost in defender pursuit Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their bid to sign Lyon centre-back, Jason Denayer, with the French club struggling to tie him down to a new contract. The 26-year-old has made 14 league appearances this season, scoring three times. (TEAMtalk)

2. West Ham rival Everton for Robins teen West Ham and Everton are reportedly among a number of clubs chasing Bristol City starlet Alex Scott. The 18-year-old has scored three goals and assisted another two in 27 league appearances this season. (Daily Mail)

3. Red Devils target Chelsea star Manchester United are eager to sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger when his contract expires this summer. The 28-year-old has been rumoured to be looking to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Mirror)

4. Hammers eye Tottenham defender West Ham are one of a number of clubs targeting Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers this summer. The 24-year-old has impressed whilst on loan with Celtic this season. (TEAMtalk)