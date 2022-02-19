Leeds United transfer news: Leeds United boss refusing to discuss his future, Manchester United midfielder to seek permanent exit in summer

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has refused to discuss his own future with speculation rampant that the Argentine will leave Elland Road in the summer.

A Crystal Palace midfielder is being linked with Newcastle United but the player has stated he is happy with the Eagles while a Manchester United midfielder will see to leave Old Trafford on a permanent deal in the summer following his January loan move.

Meanwhile, the co-owner of Belgian side Union SG has discussed the transfer of Deniz Undav to Birghton & Hove Albion last month including his relationship with Tony Bloom (Birghton chairman) while a former Burnley favourite as spoken about his time at Turf Moor and described it as the highlight of his career.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken about Cesar Azpilicueta and his importance to the club as the Spaniard’s contract approaches its end and Barcelona show reported interest while Arsenal have been left “angry” following their failure to land Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic in January.

England captain Harry Kane is going to wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his future with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid have submitted “a final offe”r for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland who has previously been linked with several top European clubs including Premier League sides like Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Here are Saturday’s Premier League transfer rumours:

1. Real Madrid make 'final' Haaland offer Real Madrid have submitted a 'final offer' for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland who has previously been linked with several of Europe's top clubs including Premier League sides like Liverpool and Manchester City (The Sun) Photo: Alexander Scheuber Photo Sales

2. Kane waiting till end of season to discuss contract Harry Kane will wait until the end of the season before deciding his Tottenham future with the England captain not interested in discussing a contract extension right now (Standard) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3. Arsenal "angry" at Vlahovic snub Arsenal have apparently been left enraged by Dusan Vlahovic's January transfer snub as their continued search for a new striker has been pushed back until the summer when the Serb opted for a move to Juventus (Metro) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

4. Tuchel discusses Azpilicueta importance amid Barcelona contract link Thomas Tuchel says Cesar Azpilicueta remains "super important" to his Chelsea despite the player's contract expiring in the summer. (Daily Mail). Barcelona are prepared to off the player a contact (Express) Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales