12th February 2022 - Premier League rumours

Leeds United transfer rumours: Whites target £20m-rated ace, Manchester United show interest in Hammers attacker

Leeds United travel to Goodison Park this afternoon.

By Molly Burke
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 8:50 am

The Whites enjoyed a thrilling comeback as they took a point from Aston Villa despite being 3-1 down against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Leeds will now face Everton in the Premier League as they look to return to winning ways.

A victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side can potentially widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to a comfortable nine points.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa eye Brighton starlet

Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Steven Gerrard's side had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old in January. (Pete O'Rourke)

Photo: James Williamson - AMA

2. Wolves scouting League One midfielder

Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a host of clubs considering a move for AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni this summer. The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and assisted another three so far this season. (TEAMtalk)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

3. Plymouth on new contract for Burnley target

Plymouth Argyle are attempting to tie down Panutche Camara to a fresh deal before the midfielder's contract expires in the summer. Burnley and Barnsley are reportedly considering moves for the Guinea-Bissau international. (Football League World)

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Magpies approach Barcelona winger

Newcastle United have reportedly made a move to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on a pre-contract agreement, with the winger set to become a free agent this summer. The Magpies have been heavily linked with the winger since their takeover in October. (GiveMeSport)

Photo: Eric Alonso

