The Whites enjoyed a thrilling comeback as they took a point from Aston Villa despite being 3-1 down against Steven Gerrard’s side.

Leeds will now face Everton in the Premier League as they look to return to winning ways.

A victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side can potentially widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone to a comfortable nine points.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Aston Villa eye Brighton starlet Aston Villa are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. Steven Gerrard's side had a bid rejected for the 25-year-old in January. (Pete O'Rourke)

2. Wolves scouting League One midfielder Wolverhampton Wanderers are one of a host of clubs considering a move for AFC Wimbledon's Jack Rudoni this summer. The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals and assisted another three so far this season. (TEAMtalk)

3. Plymouth on new contract for Burnley target Plymouth Argyle are attempting to tie down Panutche Camara to a fresh deal before the midfielder's contract expires in the summer. Burnley and Barnsley are reportedly considering moves for the Guinea-Bissau international. (Football League World)

4. Magpies approach Barcelona winger Newcastle United have reportedly made a move to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele on a pre-contract agreement, with the winger set to become a free agent this summer. The Magpies have been heavily linked with the winger since their takeover in October. (GiveMeSport)