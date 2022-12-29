'Satisfied' - Pep Guardiola offers Leeds United verdict amid tongue-in-cheek Kalvin Phillips comment
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he was pleased with his side’s performance as they defeated Leeds United 3-1 at Elland Road
The Spaniard appeared relaxed in his post-match press conference after leapfrogging Newcastle United back into second place on Wednesday night. Guardiola shared his ‘satisfaction’ at the Premier League champions’ display, particularly against the ‘most intense’ opponent in the division, according to the 51-year-old, at least.
“More than satisfied, [we played] really well in all aspects [against] the most intense Premier League team,” the City boss began.
"To arrive in our positions, we were patient enough. In the second half we didn’t control as much but in general it was perfect. We missed chances, we played good so I’m so satisfied.”
City registered the highest single-game Expected Goals total of any team in the Premier League so far this season, with 4.2 at Elland Road, indicating the visitors did more than enough to score their three goals and take all three points.
Guardiola was also asked about the fitness of Kalvin Phillips who was an unused substitute on his return to Elland Road. The England midfielder returned from the World Cup due to a weight issue which his head coach disclosed last week, and sparked tongue-in-cheek jeers from the home supporters on Wednesday evening, all of which were taken in good faith by the former Leeds man.
“He has a perfect body,” Guardiola said, in jest. “Kalvin had been in the first part of the season, out.
"He did everything to get to the World Cup. It’s not about just to be fit or just to understand what we want to do in the movements and many things.
"I’m happy that yesterday, for example, he trained really well. I was so happy for that and I’m pretty sure sooner or later he will start to come in.”