Leeds supporters have been invited to a first-come, first-served meet-and-greet event organised in the city centre around the San Francisco 49ers’ fixture versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans are encouraged to visit BOX in Leeds city centre on the evening of October 16th for a first-of-its-kind watch party featuring special guests from the 49ers and Leeds United.

"The first-of-its-kind event is a direct result of the 49ers obtaining UK marketing rights via the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) programme last December.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers delivers a pass over the defense of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of the game at Levi's Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Appearances will be made by a 49ers alumni, team mascot Sourdough Sam, and Leeds United personnel. At the end of each quarter, raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia will be conducted.”

The event will take place following Leeds’ home game against Arsenal at Elland Road, which kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, October 16.

49ers @ Falcons will begin at 6pm leaving time for match-going Leeds fans to make the event in the city centre.

Originally scheduled for September 10th, the event was postponed until next month due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds players Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt, Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca and Mateusz Klich all made face-to-face appearances at similar style events during the club’s pre-season tour of Australia this summer.

Leeds United’s minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises are keen to foster a closer relationship between the NFL and Premier League sides, encouraging fans of each team to adopt the other in their respective sports.

49ers Enterprises own 44 per cent of Leeds United after increasing their stake in the club incrementally since their initial investment in 2018.