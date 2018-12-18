Samuel Saiz sends message to Leeds United following Getafe move

Samuel Saiz thanked Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and director of football Victor Orta for sanctioning his rapid exit from Elland Road after securing a loan move to Spanish club Getafe.

In a statement issued by Saiz’s agent, the midfielder confirmed that a “personal problem” had driven his shock move to Madrid and said he hoped to see the squad he had left behind in Yorkshire promoted to the Premier League at the end of this season.

Samuel Saiz has thanked Leeds United for allowing him to leave the club following a "personal problem."

Leeds finalised Saiz’s switch to La Liga side Getafe after he passed a medical yesterday.

His six-month loan will officially start on January 1 and Getafe have an option to sign him permanently for £6m next summer.

Saiz, who missed Leeds’ win at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday to travel back to Spain, will remain in Madrid with United’s permission until his loan with Getafe begins. His partner is pregnant and due to give birth in the coming weeks.

Leeds agreed to allow Saiz to depart just 18 months into his spell at Elland Road after the Spaniard told the club that he was unhappy in England and keen to go back to his homeland.

The development came as a major surprise last week, depriving Bielsa of a player he recently called “the most skilled in our team”, but Leeds opted to accept Getafe’s offer rather than force an unsettled Saiz to remain at Thorp Arch.

A statement released to the YEP by Saiz’s agent, Juan Moreno, said: “Samuel was delighted by Leeds, he loves the people and the city, but a personal problem made him come back to Madrid.

“He hopes Leeds will still go to the Premier League in the summer and he is very grateful to Marcelo and Victor Orta for understanding his problem.”

Speaking after Leeds’ win at Bolton, Bielsa said: “He has a personal situation to solve and the club allowed him to talk (to Getafe). I can't tell you what will happen. What I can tell you is that he has the permission of the club to be absent.

“I don’t know the reasons for his absence. This is a decision between the club and Samuel Saiz.”