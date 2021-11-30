Enjoy these photo memories of Samuel Saiz in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Samuel Saiz: Photo memories of a midfield maestro

He was a midfield maestro whose time at Leeds United couldn't have got off to a better start.

Samuel Saiz bagged a hat-trick on his Leeds United debut against Port Vale in August 2017 and in doing so, he became their first player to achieve the feat in his first game since Carl Shutt in 1989. His first Championship appearance took place three days later, in a goalless home draw against Preston North End. After ending the season with nine goals and seven assists, Sáiz was nominated as one of four players for the club's Player of The Year award. He was loaned to his former club Getafe for six months before moving on to Girona FC. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Samuel Saiz waves to the fans at full time after scoring a hat-trick against Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup in August 2017.

Samuel Saiz scores the opening goal of the game against Bristol City at Ashton Gate in October 2017.

Samuel Saiz takes on Derby County's Tom Huddlestone and Richard Keogh during the Championship clash at Elland Road in October 2017.

Samuel Saiz squares up to Brentford's Yoann Barbet during the Championship clash at Griffin Park in November 2017.

