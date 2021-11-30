Samuel Saiz: Photo memories of a midfield maestro

Samuel Saiz bagged a hat-trick on his Leeds United debut against Port Vale in August 2017 and in doing so, he became their first player to achieve the feat in his first game since Carl Shutt in 1989. His first Championship appearance took place three days later, in a goalless home draw against Preston North End. After ending the season with nine goals and seven assists, Sáiz was nominated as one of four players for the club's Player of The Year award. He was loaned to his former club Getafe for six months before moving on to Girona FC. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook