Samu Saiz - Fans memories of a midfield maestro

Samuel Saiz celebrates at full-time after scoring a hat-trick on his debut against Port Vale in the first round of the Carabao Cup at Elland Road. PIC: Getty

Samuel Saiz may have failed to help achieve that but his talent burned bright during his brief spell with Leeds United.

He made an immediate impact and indeed club history after signing on a four year deal from Huesca in July 2017.

Saiz scored a hat-trick on his Leeds United debut as the Whites demolished Port Vale 4-1 in a Carabao Cup first round clash at Elland Road.

Samu Saiz celebrates scoring Leeds United's second goal during the Championship clash against Bristol City at Ashton Gate in October 2017. PIC: Getty

And in doing so, he became their first player to achieve the feat in his first game since striker Carl Shutt in 1989.

His first Championship appearance took place three days later, in a goalless home draw against Preston North End.

Sáiz opened his league scoring account just a week later when his crisp low finish across goal gave the Whites the lead against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

He was handed a six match suspension after being involved in an off-the-ball incident and shown a red card for allegedly spitting at an opposition player during Leeds United's 2-1 defeat to Newport County in the FA Cup. He provided an assist for Gianni Alioski on his return to first team action as the Whites drew 2-2 against Derby County at Pride Park.

He would go on to finish the campaign with nine goals and seven assists and was one of four nominated for the club's Player of The Year award.

Your YEP has been asking the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a midfield marvel who was loaned back to his former club Getafe for six months before moving permanently to Girona.

Responses included:

Matt Warner - "If only he had the work ethic to fit into Bielsa's system. Could have been a scary prospect."

Johnny Duggan - "Wonder what he could have become under Bielsa."

Kyle Greenall - "We've got Sáiz Samuel Sáiz I just don't think you understand. He came from sunny Spain, to take us up again, we've got Samuel Saiz."

Tom Kershaw - "His first game in the cup - didn't he get a hat-trick?

Andrew Firth - "We’ve still never replaced him."

Steven Rock - "Could have been good for us now."

Mike Wakefield - "Going to watch Leeds in Germany and Austria in pre-season.. and getting his shirt. Sadly had too many beers and struggled to get it off my larger body later on."

Chris Dixon - "Fantastic little player. Unfortunately his temperament let him down . Shame really."

Telly Halkias - "Very talented with loads of untapped potential left to give. Also very lazy and more so misguided. Had he bought in to Bielsa he would have been a Premier League star today, and one of the biggest bargains of the Orta era."

James Moorman - "Against Burton in 5-0 win. Rolled the ball back on to his other foot chipped it up and crossed it. Naughty!"

Leif Svanberg - "One of the best that Bielsa kicked. Missed him with Alioski together at the left side, if I remember right."

Robert Jones - "Best midfielder we have had in donkeys years. Everyone out of there seats when he came forward with the ball."

Liam Durkin - "Shame it didn’t work out!"

Debs Metcalfe - "Great player."

Richard Wiggs - "Thought he was very decent.. until that episode."

