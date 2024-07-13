Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Byram has provided his Leeds United thoughts ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Sam Byram is targeting a specific area of Leeds United improvement with a warning to a Championship rival.

Full-back Byram and Leeds are now four weeks away from the new season which will present Daniel Farke’s side a visit from newly-promoted Portsmouth on the opening day.

Leeds have now been back in pre-season training for just short of two weeks and Byram admits the hard yards of the summer get more difficult each year as he nears his 31st birthday.

Those hard yards, though, feels Byram, will hopefully lead to a particular Leeds improvement via a stronger start to the new campaign than last season with the advantage of a first full summer under boss Farke.

As part of a very turbulent summer, Leeds began last season with just two points out of an opening possible nine.

Firing a warning to opening weekend visitors Portsmouth, Byram told LUTV: “I think when you look back to last season, it's probably one thing that I think one of the main things we can improve is our start.

"Obviously, last season, we didn't start very well at all and hopefully the bulk of the squad is going to remain and will remember that as well.

"We've had a year playing under the manager, we all know his system and the style of play and that's one thing that I'm hoping that we're going to hit the ground running and really kick on at the start."

Asked about the latest pre-season in his career and whether they ever got any easier, Byram laughed: “No, I think probably the opposite. It's so different from when I first started playing - people relaxed over the summer and they used pre-season to get fit whereas now it's you get two weeks of rest, and then you're on, a sort of training plan, and you come back, you're expected to come back in decent shape.

"It's going to be tough, but it's hard work. It's what's to be expected for preseason. We've been eased in to be fair."