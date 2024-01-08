Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling both returned from recent injuries for Sunday’s third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United for which first choice keeper Illan Meslier also served the final game of a three-match ban. Meslier will now be be back available for Saturday’s return to league action at Cardiff. Having been a doubt for the Peterborough game due to a muscle reaction, club captain Liam Cooper also made the bench on Sunday and was an unused substitute as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 3-0 success. United’s list of absentees has consequently been almost halved but five players remain out and here we run through the current list of Leeds injuries and when those players are set to return.