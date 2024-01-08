Leeds United will resume their Championship promotion quest with Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City – ahead of which the club’s injury issues have eased but not disappeared completely.
Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling both returned from recent injuries for Sunday’s third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough United for which first choice keeper Illan Meslier also served the final game of a three-match ban. Meslier will now be be back available for Saturday’s return to league action at Cardiff. Having been a doubt for the Peterborough game due to a muscle reaction, club captain Liam Cooper also made the bench on Sunday and was an unused substitute as Daniel Farke’s side recorded a 3-0 success. United’s list of absentees has consequently been almost halved but five players remain out and here we run through the current list of Leeds injuries and when those players are set to return.
1. Sam Byram (hamstring)
Expected return date: Possibly Cardiff away.
What Farke has said (pre-Peterborough): "Sam [Byram] will definitely miss this game. He's got a little strain in his hamstring. Not too bad. I have hopes that he's available for the next league game away at Cardiff but he will definitely miss this game." Photo: George Wood
2. Pascal Struijk (groin/adductor)
Expected return date: Unknown/possibly Cardiff away.
What Farke has said (pre-Peterborough): "This little injury seems to be a bit worse than we expected. He will definitely miss this FA Cup game and there's also a little doubt if he is really back also for the Cardiff game, we have to see this." Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. Joe Gelhardt (glute)
Expected return date: Cardiff away.
What Farke has said (pre-Peterborough): "Joffy Gelhardt is out with a little glute strain. I expect him to be back in training at some point next week but he will also definitely miss this game." Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Karl Darlow (dislocated finger)
Expected return date: Late February/early March.
What Farke has said (pre-Peterborough): "He will be out with this finger injury for about seven weeks. That's at least what the doctors say at this moment. We hope obviously and he's also like a fighter that he comes back perhaps even a bit earlier but at the moment we expect him to be out of team training for the next seven weeks." Photo: George Wood
5. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture suffered in the Premier League defeat at home to Manchester City of April 2022. Farke confirmed post-match after West Brom that the Northern Ireland international is still training individually. The return to team training is the next step. Photo: Alex Davidson