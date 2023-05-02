1 . Blackpool

Position when appointed: New season in old Division Two in July 1994. Position when left: 3rd in old Division Two in May 1996 (lost play-off final). Summary: Blackpool had avoided relegation by a point in the 1993-94 season, after which Allardyce was appointed for his first outright job as manager following spells coaching at West Brom, above, Bury, Limerick where he was player-manager and also Preston North End. Upon his appointment, Blackpool finished the 94-95 season in 12th place and made the play-offs the following season in finishing third but Allardyce's side were beaten by Chris Kamara's Bradford City side over a two-legged semi-final and that cost Allardyce his job. Photo: Getty Images