Leeds United are turning to Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League survival and the 68-year-old has an impressive track record when it comes to keeping teams up.
Fourth-bottom Leeds are only outside of the division’s drop zone on goal difference following Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth in interim head coach Javi Gracia’s 11th league game in charge. With just four games left, Leeds are now expected to announce the appointment of Allardyce on a short-term deal until the end of the season, replacing Gracia in the dug out. But can ‘Big Sam’ do it again?
Here, we run through Allardyce’s survival record and his managerial history in full, from Blackpool al the way through to West Brom. Leeds are back in action this weekend with a Saturday afternoon trip to long odds-on title favourites Manchester City.
1. Blackpool
Position when appointed: New season in old Division Two in July 1994.
Position when left: 3rd in old Division Two in May 1996 (lost play-off final).
Summary: Blackpool had avoided relegation by a point in the 1993-94 season, after which Allardyce was appointed for his first outright job as manager following spells coaching at West Brom, above, Bury, Limerick where he was player-manager and also Preston North End. Upon his appointment, Blackpool finished the 94-95 season in 12th place and made the play-offs the following season in finishing third but Allardyce's side were beaten by Chris Kamara's Bradford City side over a two-legged semi-final and that cost Allardyce his job. Photo: Getty Images
2. Notts County
Position when appointed: 23rd - second bottom - in old Division Two in January 1997.
Position when left: 2nd in old Division Two in October 1999).
Summary: Allardyce could not save County from the Division Two drop as they finished bottom in the 96-97 campaign but the side stormed to promotion next season as runaway champions and County finished 16th upon their return to the third tier. County were then second when Allardyce left in October 1999). Photo: Laurence Griffiths
3. Bolton Wanderers
Position when appointed: 9th in old Division One in October 1999).
Position when left: 5th in the Premier League in April 2007).
Summary: Allardyce steered Bolton to promotion as 2000-01 play-off winners and the Trotters then survived battles against the drops in the next two seasons before finishing eighth, sixth, eighth and then seventh in the season of his departure). Photo: Gary M. Prior
4. Newcastle United
Position when appointed: 13th in Premier League (season over) in May 1997.
Position when left: 11th in Premier League in January 1998.
Summary: Allardyce only had eight months in charge at Newcastle who were 11th when the club fired him with Kevin Keegan then brought in as his replacement). Photo: Phil Cole