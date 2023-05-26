Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Live

Sam Allardyce's Leeds United press conference highlights: Manager makes Bamford and Rodrigo gamble pledge

Leeds United interim manager Sam Allardyce is speaking to the media from 1:30pm this afternoon.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:13 BST

The Whites welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon knowing even a win might not be enough to keep them in the Premier League for another year.

Leeds will rely on results at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium going their way if they are to stand a chance of survival by beating Spurs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Allardyce revealed in his post-match press conference at West Ham United last weekend that strikers Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Rodrigo Moreno (foot) were battling with injuries. The manager is expected to provide an update on their availability ahead of kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the London Stadium (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Live updates from Allardyce’s pre-match press conference here.

Sam Allardyce press conference live

Show new updates
13:48 BST

Allardyce on life at Leeds

I don't enjoy it when we lose, I don't enjoy travelling back when we've lost and I don't enjoy the day after, but after that, we analyse it get over it and start again.

13:45 BST

Allardyce on West Ham

David Moyes said to me: ‘How you weren’t three nil up by the first 20-25 minutes That’s why we got back in the game.’ So when the opposite managers telling you you know, we've known for God knows how many years now, you know you're on the right track the only thing we didn't do was capitalise on our good play.

13:41 BSTUpdated 13:41 BST

Allardyce on his own future

That's to be decided after the end [of the season]. It's always been a case of we will discuss whatever we need to discuss on the end of the season based on where we are, based on what I think the club needs to go forward, based on what the club thinks. And if that's aligned with each other then we'll wait to see.

I just hope that we're talking on a very positive nature on Monday morning and I have a hangover.

13:40 BST

Allardyce on great escapes

I can always remember Bryan Robson, big mate of mine doing West Brom [04/05]. We’ve got that similar situation with Leicester and Everton.

I think with Robbo, it might have been a few more than just two [teams they were hoping to lose], so all we can do is win the football match. Is pray the right word? I don't know. Let's say the gods look after us and, and all the other results go the right way for us but, you know, winning is the ultimate.

13:37 BST

Allardyce on gameplan [continued]

If we are to win, we need a clean sheet in my opinion because we are not a prolific goalscoring team, and then try and win by as many goals as we can.

13:36 BST

Allardyce on the gameplan

We try and score first again. We've done the last two games and then failed miserably after that. When you score first generally 80% of the time on the stats, you wouldn't lose the game.

13:35 BST

Allardyce on what he’s seen over the past month and what is needed for Leeds to become a successful club

That’s confidential That will be [discussed] in the aftermath of this season, wherever we may finish and see where we go from there.

13:34 BST

Allardyce on Spurs

Tomorrow is around the fact that there's tactics and tactics have to be put into place. One is Tottenham's outstanding strength, [which] is the front lads. And we have to as a team, when Tottenham is in possession of the ball make sure that it is not successful. And then after that is what are the weaknesses of Tottenham and we saw a lot of weaknesses against Brentford last week.

13:32 BST

Allardyce on Eddie Gray, Gary Mac and Gordon Strachan speaking to the players

Gordon [Strachan]'s been here today. The fact that they have had very successful times here and I think that on the on the mentality side it’s about improving our mentality to deliver so somebody speaking - a different voice - about football and about what they did at this football club and how much they loved the club I think is really important

13:30 BST

Injury update

Allardyce says Rodrigo trained today and a decision will be taken on Patrick Bamford’s availability tomorrow.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Sam AllardyceBamfordTottenham HotspurPremier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us