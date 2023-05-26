Sam Allardyce's Leeds United press conference highlights: Manager makes Bamford and Rodrigo gamble pledge
The Whites welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon knowing even a win might not be enough to keep them in the Premier League for another year.
Leeds will rely on results at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium going their way if they are to stand a chance of survival by beating Spurs.
Sam Allardyce revealed in his post-match press conference at West Ham United last weekend that strikers Patrick Bamford (hamstring) and Rodrigo Moreno (foot) were battling with injuries. The manager is expected to provide an update on their availability ahead of kick-off at 4:30pm on Sunday.
Allardyce on life at Leeds
I don't enjoy it when we lose, I don't enjoy travelling back when we've lost and I don't enjoy the day after, but after that, we analyse it get over it and start again.
Allardyce on West Ham
David Moyes said to me: ‘How you weren’t three nil up by the first 20-25 minutes That’s why we got back in the game.’ So when the opposite managers telling you you know, we've known for God knows how many years now, you know you're on the right track the only thing we didn't do was capitalise on our good play.
Allardyce on his own future
That's to be decided after the end [of the season]. It's always been a case of we will discuss whatever we need to discuss on the end of the season based on where we are, based on what I think the club needs to go forward, based on what the club thinks. And if that's aligned with each other then we'll wait to see.
I just hope that we're talking on a very positive nature on Monday morning and I have a hangover.
Allardyce on great escapes
I can always remember Bryan Robson, big mate of mine doing West Brom [04/05]. We’ve got that similar situation with Leicester and Everton.
I think with Robbo, it might have been a few more than just two [teams they were hoping to lose], so all we can do is win the football match. Is pray the right word? I don't know. Let's say the gods look after us and, and all the other results go the right way for us but, you know, winning is the ultimate.
Allardyce on gameplan [continued]
If we are to win, we need a clean sheet in my opinion because we are not a prolific goalscoring team, and then try and win by as many goals as we can.
Allardyce on the gameplan
We try and score first again. We've done the last two games and then failed miserably after that. When you score first generally 80% of the time on the stats, you wouldn't lose the game.
Allardyce on what he’s seen over the past month and what is needed for Leeds to become a successful club
That’s confidential That will be [discussed] in the aftermath of this season, wherever we may finish and see where we go from there.
Allardyce on Spurs
Tomorrow is around the fact that there's tactics and tactics have to be put into place. One is Tottenham's outstanding strength, [which] is the front lads. And we have to as a team, when Tottenham is in possession of the ball make sure that it is not successful. And then after that is what are the weaknesses of Tottenham and we saw a lot of weaknesses against Brentford last week.
Allardyce on Eddie Gray, Gary Mac and Gordon Strachan speaking to the players
Gordon [Strachan]'s been here today. The fact that they have had very successful times here and I think that on the on the mentality side it’s about improving our mentality to deliver so somebody speaking - a different voice - about football and about what they did at this football club and how much they loved the club I think is really important
Injury update
Allardyce says Rodrigo trained today and a decision will be taken on Patrick Bamford’s availability tomorrow.