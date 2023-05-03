Sam Allardyce Leeds United press conference highlights: Whites boss on Elland Road job and next four games
Allardyce was announced earlier today as the new boss at Elland Road and has taken his first training session at Thorp Arch with the first-team squad.
The 68-year-old faces the media for the first time this afternoon as he is officially unveiled as the club’s latest attempt to save themselves from Premier League relegation.
Follow all the updates here throughout the afternoon. Presser quotes from 4pm.
Allardyce on taking the job
I’m happy I’m here but I’m really surprised I’m here, like. I’ve never moved as quick in my entire life for a position. Yesterday, a Zoom call. Here I am. I have missed a Covid jab to come here today. I will have to ask the club to get me one so I can get my barcode up to speed.
Allardyce on Meslier
Based on what he says to me and how I feel would help me make the decision going forward. Unfortunately he's made mistakes and cost a couple of goals, at the wrong time. The most important position is there if we're going to stop the goals going in because we're not going to stop every shot. Whether it's right for me to keep him in and hope he has a big game and gets back to what he can be. I always thought he was a magnificent goalie given how young he was. We'll make a decision Friday probably.
Allardyce on if Leeds’ survival will be the greatest achievement
From the great escape point of view, probably yeah. We’ve got as tough a run-in as anyone else. We need to pull off a surprise win from somewhere. I don’t think anyone outside Leeds expects us to win any of these games.
Allardyce on tech advances in the game
There’s two things in the game. There’s ideas and knowledge. Then there’s staying ahead of the game which is what I did in the early 2000s. Nothing much has changed. What has changed is algorithms and AI. Everything is about recruitment. If we stay up this year it’s obviously clear the squad would need strengthening. If I stayed on I wouldn’t want to be in a relegation dog fight from the very start
Allardyce on being back in the big time
“It’s the adrenaline when you walk in, you look at the facilities, the pitches and realise you are back in the big time. There’s nothing better, other than your wife giving birth your kids of course.
Sam on tactics
Depends on the intelligence of the player and how good his memory is, because there’s enough and then there’s not enough and then there’s too much and so I’ve got to get the middle perspective, because if I start changing all the free kicks and all the corners and then all the system and that will just create more confusion. So it’s a little bit of everything, does you good did they say? Where was that that’s from a song? It’s a little bit each to try and help it to get better and not be too much.
Sam on squad commitment
What’s important to me is they are qualified to do the job and they do the job to their best ability. Now if they won’t do the job serviceably, even within this four week period, I’ll find out and I’ll do something about it, because I don’t want to lose anybody because I need everybody pulling in the right direction.
Allardyce on Bamford
I want Patrick Bamford to be on top form. Because I think he’s a key player in terms of holding the ball up and being able to to get the ball to him and him to score goals, to give him the opportunity to score goals. So hopefully he stays fit and he becomes a key player
Allardyce
There’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. In terms of knowledge and depth of knowledge up there with them, I’m not saying I’m better than them
Allardyce on this job
Well, in the highlights of this year and they’ve had their troubles always knowing where I am, but it’s, it’s never materialised until now