Sam Allardyce issues ferocious rallying cry to Leeds United supporters ahead of crucial fixture

Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has asked Whites fans to make Elland Road a ‘bear pit’ this afternoon as the side welcome Champions League-chasing Newcastle.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th May 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read

The interim head coach takes charge of Leeds for the first time at Elland Road this afternoon, in a fixture he has dubbed must-not-lose.

Writing in his pre-match programme notes, Allardyce said: "Everyone from the outside knows about how good the atmosphere at Elland Road is, and that is going to be so important for us today.

"We need you on-side, getting behind the players at all times, no matter what happens. Last weekend at Manchester City, you saw the players show fight and you stuck with us right until the very end superbly.

Big Sam applauds the away support following Leeds' defeat at the Etihad Stadium last weekend (Pic: Getty)Big Sam applauds the away support following Leeds' defeat at the Etihad Stadium last weekend (Pic: Getty)
"We need that again today and I’m sure you will deliver. We need it to be a bear pit, intimidating, and a fortress where you can really help us get over the line."

Leeds are marooned in the bottom three, coming into this game sitting 19th in the table. However, the side have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone on four previous occasions this season, giving hope to those inside Elland Road of the home side’s persuasion this afternoon. Kick-off is 12:30pm.

