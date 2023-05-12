The 68-year-old believes players would become more susceptible to injury if ball-in-play time was increased in the Premier League.

Speaking ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Leeds this weekend, Allardyce forged an unlikely symbiosis with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe, who also believes the focus on ‘ball-in-play’ and so-called time-wasting recently is overblown.

Newcastle have been accused of slowing the game by the likes of Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, a tactic the Gunners employed at St James’ Park themselves last week.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Sam Allardyce, Manager of Leeds United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on May 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has previously bemoaned opposition clubs turning up to Elland Road and taking their time over goal kicks and set-plays, seeking to disrupt the home side’s rhythm.

"They all time waste in the last five minutes if they are winning 2-1. Don't be daft. Rubbish that is,” Allardyce said of clubs complaining of time-wasting tactics.

"We have been talking about ball-in-play rather than time-wasting and whether ball-in-play can be improved, but the game is ferocious and quick enough as it is.

“Players' fatigue and injuries and resources are strained more than ever before. So if you speed the game up even more you are going to get more and more crippling injuries than you have ever got because it has never been quicker than it is now.

“With it being more quick then recovery time is of the essence. Because of so many games there is no recovery time and because there is no recovery time you get more and more injuries and ultimately get more chronic injuries, which can limit a players' career, so it is shorter than it should be."

It is unlikely for opposing managers to agree with one another on the eve of a fixture as consequential as Saturday’s but Eddie Howe’s prior comments suggest an unlikely alliance with Allardyce – at least on this particular issue. Leeds’ ball-in-play time this season is the fifth-lowest in the Premier League, while Newcastle’s is seventh-lowest.

Following victory over Manchester United last month, Erik ten Hag complained of Newcastle’s ‘time-wasting tactics’, to which Howe responded: “We play a quick game. I don’t know where this time-wasting nonsense has come from because it’s not us and you saw today we wanted the ball back in play as quickly as possible, high energy, high tempo, ball in play.

