Sam Allardyce will only care about one thing if he is appointed Leeds United manager - winning games of football.

The former Bolton, West Ham and Newcastle boss has been widely questioned on his playing style during his career but insists all that matters is winning.

The ex-West Brom boss has a big task on his hands if appointed at Elland Road, with the Whites sitting outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Their remaining games are away at Man City and West Ham with home fixtures against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, with the latter coming on the final day.

Allardyce has previously stated that the only way to ‘survive’ as a manager is by winning and that playing attractive football without the results is unlikely to get you very far.

“Young managers have become very protective of their own image,” he said in 2015 after joining Sunderland.

“It is very important for them that they are seen to be doing things in the right way. That means they want to be talked about for playing football the right way.

“So I would probably have a different opinion to most young managers – and that is that football is about winning, always has been and always will be.

“The only way you keep your job is by winning. Playing football the right way and losing makes you lose your job.

“I’m perhaps a bit more flexible than some of the younger managers. Perhaps they will get a bit more flexible as times goes on when you know what’s needed to survive at this level for this long.”

If appointed, it will not be the first time Allardyce has come into a club battling against relegation, having saved the likes of Everton, Sunderland and Crystal Palace from the drop.