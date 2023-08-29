Leeds United visit Salford City in the Second Round of this season’s Carabao Cup after defeating Shrewsbury Town in the competition earlier this month.

Daniel Farke takes his squad to the League Two club looking to retain positive momentum generated from last weekend’s victory in the seven-goal thriller at Ipswich Town.

The German clinched his first league win as Leeds boss and will be eyeing progression to the Third Round of this competition by seeing off the challenge of fourth tier Salford, part-owned by arch-rivals Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.

Defender Sam Byram is ruled out of this evening’s contest after succumbing to an adductor injury during the 4-3 win on Saturday, meanwhile Dan James and Ian Poveda remain doubts having missed out at Portman Road.

Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)

With the final week of the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are expected to remain active in the market right up until the deadline, therefore team selection tonight could prove particularly interesting, if there are to be any outgoing moves on the horizon.

Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.