Salford City vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates in Carabao Cup Second Round
Daniel Farke takes his squad to the League Two club looking to retain positive momentum generated from last weekend’s victory in the seven-goal thriller at Ipswich Town.
The German clinched his first league win as Leeds boss and will be eyeing progression to the Third Round of this competition by seeing off the challenge of fourth tier Salford, part-owned by arch-rivals Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.
Defender Sam Byram is ruled out of this evening’s contest after succumbing to an adductor injury during the 4-3 win on Saturday, meanwhile Dan James and Ian Poveda remain doubts having missed out at Portman Road.
With the final week of the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are expected to remain active in the market right up until the deadline, therefore team selection tonight could prove particularly interesting, if there are to be any outgoing moves on the horizon.
Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Salford City vs Leeds United LIVE
Previous encounter
Leeds have only faced Salford once previously in the club’s entire history.
Salford 0-3 Leeds - Carabao Cup, 2nd Round
Goals: Eddie Nketiah, Gaetano Berardi, Mateusz Klich
Transfers latest: Amiri
Transfers latest: Spence
Transfers latest: Tanaka
The opposition
Leeds fans will hardly need an introduction to Salford’s part-owners: Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.
Head coach Neil Wood is former Man United U23s boss, too.
The team are currently tenth in League Two with seven points from five games, most recently losing 2-1 to Accrington.
Early team news
We’re expecting some rotation tonight from Daniel Farke but still a strong XI against League Two opposition, to say the least.
Sam Byram will miss out with an adductor strain while Ian Poveda and Dan James are subject to late fitness tests after missing out on the matchday squad at the weekend.
Ethan Ampadu was seen stretching his groin out at several points during the win at the weekend, so might be worth keeping an eye on whether he’s involved tonight, as well.
Welcome to the Peninsula Stadium
Good evening, we’re on location at Salford City’s Peninsula Stadium tonight where Leeds are back in action just a couple of days on from their enthralling 4-3 win over Ipswich Town last Saturday.
Live updates from tonight’s fixture here.
Kick-off is at 8pm. Team news from 7.