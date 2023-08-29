Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Live

Salford City 1-1 (9-8 on pens) Leeds United highlights: Whites dominate but bow out on penalties in Carabao Cup Second Round

Leeds United visit Salford City in the Second Round of this season’s Carabao Cup after defeating Shrewsbury Town in the competition earlier this month.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 22:44 BST

Daniel Farke takes his squad to the League Two club looking to retain positive momentum generated from last weekend’s victory in the seven-goal thriller at Ipswich Town.

The German clinched his first league win as Leeds boss and will be eyeing progression to the Third Round of this competition by seeing off the challenge of fourth tier Salford, part-owned by arch-rivals Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Defender Sam Byram is ruled out of this evening’s contest after succumbing to an adductor injury during the 4-3 win on Saturday, meanwhile Dan James and Ian Poveda remain doubts having missed out at Portman Road.

Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)
Leeds visit Salford's Peninsula Stadium tonight in the Carabao Cup (Pic: Getty Images)

With the final week of the summer transfer window in full swing, Leeds are expected to remain active in the market right up until the deadline, therefore team selection tonight could prove particularly interesting, if there are to be any outgoing moves on the horizon.

Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Salford City 1-1 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
22:16 BST

Pitch invasion

22:15 BST

9-8 Salford win. Leeds out.

Ashley scores. Leeds are out.

22:15 BST

Retake

Ashley’s effort is saved but Darlow is way off his line. Yellow and a retake

22:14 BST

8-8 Leeds...

Shackleton off the bar

22:13 BST

8-8 Salford

Tilt scores

22:12 BST

8-7 Leeds

Summerville scores

22:11 BST

7-7 Salford

Mariappa scores

22:11 BST

7-6 Leeds

Ampadu scores

22:10 BST

6-6 Salford

Bolton scores

22:10 BST

6-5 Leeds

Cresswell scores

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeSalford