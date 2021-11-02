Salford City's Moor Lane stadium. Pic: Getty

The Whites make the short trip to Moor Lane in Group B knowing that picking up points this evening will put pressure on Oldham Athletic, who will play out their final group game against Tranmere Rovers next week.

Leeds head into tonight's fixture third on goal difference alone behind the second-placed Latics - who they beat 3-2 in a thriller at Boundary Park last month.

Salford remain bottom of the group, having lost both of their games in the tournament so far while Tranmere are top with six points.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeat would see Leeds exit the competition while an 8-0 victory would see them progress - picking up any form of points would require Oldham to fail to match United's result when they take on Tranmere next week.