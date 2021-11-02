Salford City 0-0 Leeds United U21s - LIVE BLOG: Updates from EFL Trophy showdown
Leeds United's academy travel to face Salford City in their final group game in the EFL Trophy - follow every kick live below with the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The Whites make the short trip to Moor Lane in Group B knowing that picking up points this evening will put pressure on Oldham Athletic, who will play out their final group game against Tranmere Rovers next week.
Leeds head into tonight's fixture third on goal difference alone behind the second-placed Latics - who they beat 3-2 in a thriller at Boundary Park last month.
Salford remain bottom of the group, having lost both of their games in the tournament so far while Tranmere are top with six points.
Defeat would see Leeds exit the competition while an 8-0 victory would see them progress - picking up any form of points would require Oldham to fail to match United's result when they take on Tranmere next week.
Follow all the latest from Salford below on tonight's matchday blog...
Salford City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 19:30
- Leeds U21s face Salford in EFL Trophy
- Whites need points to put pressure on Oldham
- United will exit with defeat but can progress with 8-0 win
- A point, two (penalty bonus) or three means Latics have to match result next week
- Kick-off at Moor Lane is at 7pm
- ---------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE - Salford City 0-1 Leeds United (first half)
SALFORD CHANCE
15. Leeds try to play out from the back. Van Den Heuvel is closed down... he loses the ball and it’s loose. There’s a tame shot at the empty net but Cresswell clatters it clear. An escape.
Salford free-kick
13. Jenkins is outmuscled on the halfway line and he takes out his man. Free-kick. Very good from Leeds so far.
Salford booking
11. Salford restart but Leeds on the front foot again. Dean gets taken out by Shepard on halfway and he wins a free-kick. Yellow card too.
LEEDS AHEAD
9. Leeds ahead. Salford don’t deal with the high press - Joffy wins it, feeds Dean into the area and he places the ball into the corner of the net. 1-0.
GOOAALLL LEEDS!!!!
MAX DEAN!!!
Salford corner
6. Cresswell across to block a low shot. City win there first corner of the night, which is punched clear by Dani Van Den Heuvel.
McCarron comes forward
5. Good start from Leeds. Seeing plenty of the ball - Joffy putting himself about already. McCarron gets to the byline but his cross is just over the bar.
Leeds attack
3. Salford attack but Mullen clears. McCarron is then fed down the flank by a brilliant ball. His first touch, though, lets him down as Ripley collects in goal.
Leeds attack
2. Gelhardt cuts inside from a throw... he shoots from outside the box but it’s blocked by Dean inadvertently before the flag is raised.
1. Joe Gelhardt gets us up and running...