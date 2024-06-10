Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Championship’s side search for a new manager continues - and a former promotion rival is now a strong favourite to land the role.

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior is now a new strong favourite to be the next manager of Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sunderland.

The Black Cats remain on the hunt for a new boss having parted company with Michael Beale in February.

Will Still had been heavily linked with the role but the 31-year-old Belgian has now been confirmed as the manager of RC Lens and recently-axed former Hull boss Rosenior is the new odds-on favourite to take charge of the Black Cats.

Rosenior’s Hull side only missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs on the final day of the season but Rosenior was still axed by the Tigers. The ex-Hull boss is now reportedly set for a second round of talks with Sunderland and has become the new odds-on favourite to be the next man in at the helm.