'Rut' - Leeds United fans on drop suggestion, pair to start, January need and Ipswich difference

Leeds United blew a big chance to make inroads towards the automatics at the weekend – much to the frustration of the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Coventry City after Ipswich Town’s 2-2 stalemate against Norwich City including a drop suggestion, pair to start, January requirement and Tractor Boys difference.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United missed a glorious chance to close the gap on Ipswich Town by only picking up a point against Coventry City. They once again had enough opportunities but failed to take them. A problem that needs to be addressed, quickly.

START HIM SHOUT: For Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto, right, pictured challenging Kasey Palmer in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Championship visitors Coventry City at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Georginio Rutter had two really good chances in the first half but put both wide. Leeds didn’t have it all their own way and were thankful for a smart save by Illan Meslier as Coventry had a good few minutes when Leeds seemed to switch off. United finally got the goal their efforts deserved when Rutter found Crysencio Summerville and the winger finished superbly.

The lead lasted only eight minutes before Bobby Thomas leapt between Pascal Struijk and Archie Gray to head past Meslier. Leeds should still have got the three points but for a wasteful miss in stoppage time. Dan James missed from only a few yards out, previously he’d netted in six out of eight games.

Farke now has a week to prepare his team for the biggest game of the season at Elland Road next Saturday when Ipswich Town visit. This wasn’t the best we’ve seen from Leeds, especially in front of goal. Maybe it’s time to drop a couple and include Willy Gnonto and possibly Liam Cooper for his leadership in the back four?

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

Leeds United had to be happy with a single point in a close encounter with Coventry City at Elland Road. As expected, Coventry came to defend and were happy if not somewhat surprised by the result. For the Whites it was definitely a case of two points lost and a frustrating collection of missed chances.

The effort and commitment was there for all to see as United dominated the game in every department. Georginio Rutter created and missed chance after chance. His game is exciting and exasperating in equal measures because his finely measured assist for Crysencio Summerville’s well taken goal was world class!

When the goal came just before the hour there was a collective sigh of relief but it was short-lived. A rare counter attack and an even rarer cross produced Bobby Thomas’ headed equaliser.

As was expected, United threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Sky Blues but it was all to no avail as the game drew to its exciting but ultimately unsatisfactory conclusion. A bump in the road and an entire week to recover before facing Ipswich Town and the tantalising prospect of our first double.

Man of the match: Glen Kamara.

NEIL GREWER

Two points dropped is the summary from this match. Sufficient chances were created to win the game but a frustrating equaliser was conceded following cheap concession of possession and failure to stop a cross which was the first incursion into the Leeds penalty area in the second half - a full 20 minutes into the second period.

Leeds really need to put these games to bed. There were numerous chances prior to scoring and again after the equaliser. Dan James, Joe Rodon and Georginio Rutter all had good chances to win the game. Substitutions changed the attacking directions and emphasis but I felt came too late as seems to be the trend.

Djed Spence is a decent player but he is limited as an attacker on the left side of the field. I do feel we need a bona fide left-back to add balance, and also potentially allow Sam Byram to play right-back. Overall, Leeds could have, and should have won this encounter, but fair play to a spirited Coventry City side who stuck to their plan and reaped the rewards by picking up a point on the road.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES

There’s no doubt that, at the moment, Leeds United are in somewhat of a rut. Defeat at Sunderland and a draw against Coventry City has meant that Ipswich Town have moved further clear of the Whites in second place. The difference between Ipswich and United appears to be that the former can pick up a result even when they play poorly.

Leeds, meanwhile, will know they were lucky to get a point against Coventry. The players looked lethargic and the ideas just weren’t there. When teams sit in deep, the go-to plan is often ‘give the ball to Crysencio Summerville’. Here, though, Coventry had their own plans for the in-form winger.

In many games this season we’ve seen United’s four front players all on top form at the same time and when they click, no team can cope. Recently though, the sparkle they bring to the table hasn’t quite been there and, when you aren’t scoring, one mistake can cost you a result. All eyes now are on Saturday when United host their promotion rivals Ipswich.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds United – frustrating the fans since 1919. For the umpteenth time this season Leeds have come away from a game they ought to have won with less than three points. We have now dropped points against five teams currently in the bottom half of the table and, in each case, it’s been our finishing that has let us down.

We took time to get into our flow but, once we did, the chances kept coming. Sadly we couldn’t put more than one away all day. We hit the target just six times from 20 attempts and far too often wasted decent openings.

Georginio Rutter in particular got free inside the box three times but on each occasion, under no pressure, he struck his shot wide. Dan James then missed the best chance of the day at the end.

On the other hand, the Leeds defence once again showed it is still susceptible in the air – we faced one cross all afternoon and Coventry scored from it; Bobby Thomas outjumping Archie Gray and Pascal Struijk to head an undeserved equaliser. Dropping two points is doubly hard to take with Ipswich Town being held to a home draw by Norwich City, the door was open. Now the task is to beat them on Saturday.