Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin was proud of his side, coming off the back of three straight defeats, having clinched all three points against Leeds on the final weekend of the regular season.

Southampton took the lead on two occasions at Elland Road, pegged back once by Joel Piroe's equaliser in the first half, but held out during the second forty-five minutes to finish the season on 87 points, three fewer than Daniel Farke’s third-place Whites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what he has made of Leeds' 'collapse' in recent weeks, Martin explained during his post-match press conference that he was not surprised, primarily due to the quality of the league.

"I wouldn't call it that [a collapse]," Martin said. "But it's not surprised me any team [loses form], it's so difficult. This division is so difficult. At one point, they're in such good place in the same way we were when we went 25 games unbeaten and finished fourth.

"I think it explains the difficulty of the competition and how tough it is this season, so it doesn't surprise me that any team would have a tough period."

While Martin acknowledged there are two play-off semi-final games against West Bromwich Albion to come for his side, he also recognised Leeds could yet be the Saints' opponents at Wembley Stadium in the play-off final on May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our focus is on us and being aware that we might play this game in three weeks time. I hope we're there," Martin added.