Roy Keane makes confident Leeds United prediction after rival team viewing
Roy Keane has had his say on Leeds United's next challenge.
Roy Keane has made a confident Leeds United prediction after a Championship rival viewing.
Daniel Farke's Whites will look to continue their perfect start to the new year in Sunday's hosting of Preston North End who recorded a 2-1 victory against Leeds in the reverse fixture at Deepdale on Boxing Day.
Preston then suffered three consecutive defeats before bouncing back with last weekend's 2-0 win at home to Bristol City, a game which Keane attended.
Keane, though, is sure that Preston's visit to Leeds will be a different story to the reverse fixture at Deepdale in confidently declaring that the Whites will triumph, his only uncertainty being the score.
"I was at Preston Bristol last weekend, I go to every type of game," revealed Keane on the Stick to Football podcast. "I was watching, did I hell get paid. Leeds will beat them, it's just what score it will be."
Keane eventually went with a 3-1 Whites success for his scoreline prediction.