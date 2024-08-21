Leeds United have one more game before the transfer window shuts and supporters have everything crossed for some major signings. First-team regulars Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter have all moved on this summer and it could be argued that none have been adequately replaced.

Daniel Farke’s 19-strong senior squad is the smallest in the Championship by some margin, but that small group is still packed with quality. And with fitness issues at a minimum - Max Wober is the only doubt with an ongoing calf issue - the German can still name a very good team for Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Below, the YEP has put together what Leeds’ strongest starting line-up looks like as things stand. Will this be the team for Friday’s Championship clash?

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Tough start to life at Leeds, following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but retains the trust of Farke and expected to kick on. Shown glimpses of his attacking threat. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon An equally tough start to the campaign but Leeds fans know how colossal he can be over the season. A full campaign alongside Pascal Struijk should present one of the league's best defences. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Has been one of the better performers against Portsmouth and West Brom, and keeping Max Wober out of the team. Second in command behind Ethan Ampadu. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Has been left exposed a few times already this season but valued for his attacking threat. Will hope to build the kind of relationship with Willy Gnonto that he had with Summerville. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales