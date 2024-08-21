Rothwell, Gnonto, Aaronson - Leeds United's strongest starting-XI after Georginio Rutter exit

Central Football Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024

Leeds United are thin on the ground but Daniel Farke still has immense quality to call upon ahead of Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United have one more game before the transfer window shuts and supporters have everything crossed for some major signings. First-team regulars Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville, Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter have all moved on this summer and it could be argued that none have been adequately replaced.

Daniel Farke’s 19-strong senior squad is the smallest in the Championship by some margin, but that small group is still packed with quality. And with fitness issues at a minimum - Max Wober is the only doubt with an ongoing calf issue - the German can still name a very good team for Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Below, the YEP has put together what Leeds’ strongest starting line-up looks like as things stand. Will this be the team for Friday’s Championship clash?

The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. | Getty Images

Tough start to life at Leeds, following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but retains the trust of Farke and expected to kick on. Shown glimpses of his attacking threat.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Tough start to life at Leeds, following his £5m move from Sheffield United, but retains the trust of Farke and expected to kick on. Shown glimpses of his attacking threat. | Getty Images

An equally tough start to the campaign but Leeds fans know how colossal he can be over the season. A full campaign alongside Pascal Struijk should present one of the league's best defences.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

An equally tough start to the campaign but Leeds fans know how colossal he can be over the season. A full campaign alongside Pascal Struijk should present one of the league's best defences. | Getty Images

Has been one of the better performers against Portsmouth and West Brom, and keeping Max Wober out of the team. Second in command behind Ethan Ampadu.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Has been one of the better performers against Portsmouth and West Brom, and keeping Max Wober out of the team. Second in command behind Ethan Ampadu. | Getty Images

Has been left exposed a few times already this season but valued for his attacking threat. Will hope to build the kind of relationship with Willy Gnonto that he had with Summerville.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Has been left exposed a few times already this season but valued for his attacking threat. Will hope to build the kind of relationship with Willy Gnonto that he had with Summerville. Photo: Stu Forster

Hasn't been immune to the early-season issues but put in a battling performance, if not a perfect one, at West Brom. Needs to lead his side through these tough moments.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Hasn't been immune to the early-season issues but put in a battling performance, if not a perfect one, at West Brom. Needs to lead his side through these tough moments. | Getty Images

