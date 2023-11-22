Daniel Farke Leeds United press conference injury update as Spence returns but striker 'major doubt'
Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon as the Whites prepare to take on Rotherham United this weekend.
Leeds' Yorkshire rivals find themselves in the relegation zone after a difficult start to the season while Farke's United hope to put yet more pressure on the Championship's top two after cutting the gap to eight points in recent weeks.
Ipswich Town and Leicester City are locked on 39 points after 16 games, with Leeds averaging just under 2.00 points-per-game on 31 for the season so far. This weekend's encounter is an opportunity to put breathing room between themselves and the remainder of the chasing pack, several of whom are on 26 points or more.
Farke is expected to provide an injury and fitness update on those players who have remained at Thorp Arch during the international break, which includes Djed Spence, who is yet to kickstart his loan spell at Elland Road after picking up a knee injury two months ago.
All the updates here from Farke's press conference which is scheduled to begin at 1pm this afternoon.
Sam Greenwood £1.5 million option to buy
The Leeds loanee has hit the ground running at the Riverside Stadium, leading to questions surrounding the £1.5 million option to buy included in his Middlesbrough loan deal.
Their head of football has shed some light on the clause in an interview with the BBC.
Kieran Scott, Middlesbrough head of football
"It’s not as simple as that. I won't bore people, but it's a difficult one. At the minute he is still a Leeds player and I have to be respectful."
Spence latest
Farke has tended to begin his press conferences with injury and fitness updates, and today is likely to be no different.
Everybody of a Leeds persuasion is keen to know whether Djed Spence will make Friday's matchday squad for the first time in two months.
The on-loan Spurs defender impressed during his cameo against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season, but hasn't featured since.
Dallas latest
The Leeds midfielder was with Northern Ireland during this month's international break, but not in a playing capacity, unfortunately.
He's still rehabbing his way back to match fitness.
Blast from the past
Andrea Radrizzani has been speaking about his time at the helm of Leeds United again.
Radrizzani at the DLA Piper Sport Forum in Milan
“I always said that in life I am attracted to a challenge, so just like it was for Leeds, I decided to help Matteo Manfredi to save Sampdoria from a situation that was close to bankruptcy. It ended on a bitter note, but it was important for my professional growth. I did good things there, but also many mistakes and I hope to learn from them."
Farke on international break
"All in all, we've spent this international break in a good mood, we're in good shape. It's good to head into the break with a few wins. First few days we calmed the load, middle of last week proper training with a small group. The group is growing day to day. Lots of load and lots of travelling [for internationals], there will be some late calls. We have to adapt to the situation, that's how it is."
Farke on workload
"I can't send them [James, Ampadu, Gnonto] into a normal team session tomorrow. We will have a few players heading into this game without one team session.
"I'm not a friend of Friday evening kick-offs. My gut feeling should be the first start on Saturday afternoons. The TV picks how it is."
Farke on internationals continued
"Sometimes after really difficult or important games for the countries, they come back and straight away we travel again. It's always difficult from a mental side. The first game after international break is always a bit tricky, you have to dig in, especially when it's Friday evening. We have to be smart with what we're doing."