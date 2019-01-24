Rotherham United v Leeds United: Kiko Casilla to replace Bailey Peacock-Farrell with Kalvin Phillips in for banned Pontus Jansson at centre-back

FORMER Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will make his Leeds United debut in Saturday's Championship clash at Rotherham United in which the returning Kalvin Phillips will replace the suspended Pontus Jansson at centre-back.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that January recruit Casilla will take the place of Peacock-Farrell having played for United's under-23s against Southampton on Monday night.

Bielsa has again already named his entire starting XI for Saturday's clash against the Millers for which Jansson serves a one-game ban for being sent off following a second booking in last weekend's 2-1 loss at Stoke City.

Phillips, who himself has now completed a three-match ban for his dismissal in the 4-2 loss at Nottingham Forest, will replace Jansson at the heart of the Leeds defence.

Asked if Casilla would start in goal against the Millers, Bielsa said: "Yes. The team will be Casilla, Ayling, Phillips, Cooper, Alioiski, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Clarke, Roofe and Harrison."