Rotherham United v Leeds United injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Leeds United fans will be treated to an early return to action after the international break. The Whites return to action on Friday night when they face struggling Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United .

Daniel Farke's men went into the break in fine form, winning three on the bounce, while the Millers lost 5-0 and are now five points from safety and without a manager as things stand. As the countdown to the game begins, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.