Rotherham United v Leeds United injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

All the latest injury news surrounding Rotherham United and Leeds United ahead of Friday night's Championship clash.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:54 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:58 GMT

Leeds United fans will be treated to an early return to action after the international break. The Whites return to action on Friday night when they face struggling Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Daniel Farke's men went into the break in fine form, winning three on the bounce, while the Millers lost 5-0 and are now five points from safety and without a manager as things stand. As the countdown to the game begins, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams.

1. Shane Ferguson - Out

Ferguson is out until early December at the earliest with a hernia.

2. Andre Green - Out

Green is out until early 2024 with an Achilles injury.

3. Grant Hall - Doubt

Hall is due back in the next week or so for a hamstring injury. he may not be risked here.

4. Cameron Humphreys - Doubt

The same applies for Humphreys, who also has a hamstring injury.

5. Sam Clucas - Out

Clucas is out until mid-December with a hamstring injury.

6. Sam Byram - Out

Byram will be out until early next month with a hamstring injury.

