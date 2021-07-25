Rotherham United turn down chance to sign Leeds United academy product following trial
Leeds United's Bobby Kamwa will not be joining League One side Rotherham United this summer.
The Whites Under-23s regular was on trial with the Millers as he searches for opportunities at first team level away from Elland Road.
Kamwa trained with Paul Warne's men over a number of days and featured in two friendlies for Rotherham earlier this week – one of which pitted him against fellow Leeds academy player Jordan Stevens during the wide man's own trial with Harrogate Town.
Kamwa has been afforded the opportunity to search for senior football by United though the Rotherham Advertiser report it won't be at the New York Stadium ahead of the new season.
"There are a few clubs who want him," said Millers boss Paul Warne amid his short trial period.
Kamwa now looks set to try his luck elsewhere at finding first team football with Leeds reported to be willing to let him leave on a free should he find a new team.
The 20-year-old has just a year left remaining on his contract at Thorp Arch.