Rotherham United head coach Paul Warne. Pic: Getty

The Whites Under-23s regular was on trial with the Millers as he searches for opportunities at first team level away from Elland Road.

Kamwa trained with Paul Warne's men over a number of days and featured in two friendlies for Rotherham earlier this week – one of which pitted him against fellow Leeds academy player Jordan Stevens during the wide man's own trial with Harrogate Town.

Kamwa has been afforded the opportunity to search for senior football by United though the Rotherham Advertiser report it won't be at the New York Stadium ahead of the new season.

"There are a few clubs who want him," said Millers boss Paul Warne amid his short trial period.

Kamwa now looks set to try his luck elsewhere at finding first team football with Leeds reported to be willing to let him leave on a free should he find a new team.