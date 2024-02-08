Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rotherham United look set to travel to Leeds United on Saturday without a host of key men through injury. The Millers are currently propping up the Championship and find themselves 12 points adrift of safety after a run of form that has seen them win just once since October, while they have picked up just four points on the road all season.

To make matters worse for Rotherham, who held Leeds to a draw at the New York Stadium back in November, the club are in the midst of an injury crisis with a series of players being ruled out of this weekend's fixture. The Millers were already without the likes of Shane Ferguson, Tyler Blackett, Grant Hall and Andre Green, but Cohen Bramall has now joined them in the treatment room, Leam Richardson has confirmed.

The former Arsenal full-back has suffered an ankle injury and won't be involved this weekend.

“He'll be out for some time,” Richardson said, per the Rotherham Advertiser. “It will be the majority of the rest of the season. We get one back (Cameron Humphreys) but Cohen goes out. We've had no luck with injuries.

“You don't want to lose any of your players. It's a challenge but you overcome and adapt. It's somebody else's opportunity.”

Daniel Ayala won't be involved, either. The veteran defender, who has been with Rotherham since penning a short-term deal in October, has been struggling with an Achilles issue.

"He's still struggling. There are a few things going on with that," Richardson confirmed.