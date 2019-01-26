Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: Whites belief was key to Millers victory believes Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa said he believed a late winner was coming after Mateusz Klich’s goal four minutes from time forced a 2-1 victory at Rotherham United.

Klich produced his second goal of the game in the dying moments to fire Leeds three points clear at the top of the Championship and complete a creditable fightback from a tough first half at the New York Stadium.

Leeds trailed at the interval to a top-corner finish from Rotherham’s Semi Ajayi but a tactical switch before the second half sparked a convincing recovery from Bielsa’s side.

Klich punished an error in Rotherham’s defence on 51 minutes, ending his run of 15 matches without a goal, and guided home a pass from Jack Harrison with four minutes of normal time to play, giving Leeds some valuable breathing space at the top of the league.

The late victory took advantage of second-placed Norwich City’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United and set Leeds up for Norwich’s visit to Elland Road next Saturday.

“The game made us think that we could score another goal,” Bielsa said.

“I don’t think Rotherham dominated the first half. We had the ball but we didn’t create any danger. In the second half this changed. We attacked better and we had chances to score. The first goal had a positive impact on the team. It was a necessary win.”

Klich’s last finish had come away at Blackburn Rovers in October, a drought for a midfielder who started the season with an impressive flurry of goals and assists.

Bielsa left him in the team at the break despite a quiet first half, replacing Jack Clarke with Tyler Roberts instead, and the alteration paid off as Klich came up with a decisive brace.

“When it’s hard for the team to score goals, it’s important to have another player capable of scoring them,” Bielsa said. “It’s alway something positive.”

Bielsa revealed that Pablo Hernandez, whose switch to the left wing helped to turn the match, had complained of an injury problem in the final seconds but was unaware of the severity of the damage.

He also admitted he was unsure if Leeds would make any additions to their squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline, with United still attempting to agree a fee for Swansea City winger Daniel James.

“I don’t have any certainty about welcoming a new player,” Bielsa said. “If we can welcome players who are better than our players, as long as they’re better than our players then it would be good.”