Leeds United defeat Rotherham United

Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Mateusz Klich stars

Leeds United ran out 2-1 winners at Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the players?

Our Phil Hay hands out the scores in south Yorkshire...

Ajayis strike was some welcome to England but aside from coming for a few balls he was never going to claim, Casilla showed touch and authority and his save from Vaulks was superb. 7/10

1. Kiko Casilla

Still below his best and Rotherham managed to stretch United on his side of the field for the opener. Gave them nothing in the second half though. 6/10

2. Luke Ayling

Could have come out to close Ajayi down and was rescued by a top save from Casilla but mixed in some good play and distribution too. 6/10

3. Kalvin Phillips

Fought a running battle with Smith, who Cooper wore to a standstill as the game ran into the last half-hour. A strong, hard shift. 7/10

4. Liam Cooper

