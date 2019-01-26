Rotherham United 1 Leeds United 2: Phil Hay's player ratings as Mateusz Klich stars Leeds United ran out 2-1 winners at Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the players? Our Phil Hay hands out the scores in south Yorkshire... 1. Kiko Casilla Ajayis strike was some welcome to England but aside from coming for a few balls he was never going to claim, Casilla showed touch and authority and his save from Vaulks was superb. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Luke Ayling Still below his best and Rotherham managed to stretch United on his side of the field for the opener. Gave them nothing in the second half though. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Kalvin Phillips Could have come out to close Ajayi down and was rescued by a top save from Casilla but mixed in some good play and distribution too. 6/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Liam Cooper Fought a running battle with Smith, who Cooper wore to a standstill as the game ran into the last half-hour. A strong, hard shift. 7/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4