Jesse Marsch’s Whites have seen two consecutive fixtures postponed following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II at Balmoral last Thursday afternoon.

The Premier League decided to postpone all of last weekend’s games as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, including the Monday night contest between Leeds and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Top flight action will resume this weekend but United’s Sunday fixture against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford has also been postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s State Funeral the following day.

There were concerns over the number of officers Greater Manchester Police would have at their disposal and this weekend’s programme is followed by a two-week international break.

It has meant Leeds facing 28 days without a game on the back of the 5-2 hiding at Brentford earlier this month in which the Whites conceded five goals for the first time in Marsch’s tenure.

But Leeds were boosted by the return of Luke Ayling after four months out at Brentford as part of an afternoon in which striker Patrick Bamford returned to the starting line up after a recent groin issue.

The Whites are now set to receive further big boosts on Friday evening when key first team duo Liam Cooper and Junior Firpo return to action by stepping out for United’s under-23s following their recent injury setbacks.

Leeds will not return to Premier League action until Sunday, October 2 but the country’s bookmakers think that this season will be worth the wait based on their latest odds.

Here, based on the very latest prices for the title and thereafter relegation, is where Leeds feature in the very latest predicted finishing positions based on those odds.

Notably, there has been a big change of late in who the layers believe are going down.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 2-5. Odds for relegation: 4500-1. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 8-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. 3rd - Arsenal Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 1500-1. Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke Photo Sales

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 2000-1. Photo: Octavio Passos Photo Sales