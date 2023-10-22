Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have both bought into the 49ers Enterprises group which completed a full takeover of the Elland Road club this summer. In an interview with the BBC, McIlroy revealed that he was also offered the chance to invest in Leeds by fellow golfers but that he had to decline due to being a Manchester United fan.

"Sports stars are becoming more savvy and really trying to use their money in the right way," said McIlroy. “They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man Utd fan, can't go anywhere near that.