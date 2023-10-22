Rory McIlroy reveals his Leeds United chance but huge rival team problem and future intent
Rory McIlroy has revealed his personal Leeds United chance but ultimately a huge rival team stumbling block.
American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have both bought into the 49ers Enterprises group which completed a full takeover of the Elland Road club this summer. In an interview with the BBC, McIlroy revealed that he was also offered the chance to invest in Leeds by fellow golfers but that he had to decline due to being a Manchester United fan.
"Sports stars are becoming more savvy and really trying to use their money in the right way," said McIlroy. “They asked me if I wanted to come on board and I was like, as a Man Utd fan, can't go anywhere near that.
"If another opportunity comes my way I will definitely look at it. To be able to own even a tiny, tiny, tiny percentage of the club you grew up cheering on would be very cool."