Rodrigo urges Leeds United action and sets sights on next assignment for Whites

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites looked to be heading for back to back defeats as they approached second half stoppage time of Saturday's Premier League hosting of Wolves who led through Hwang Hee-Chan's strike in the tenth minute

But Leeds gradually began to create decent chances during the second half and ensured they left with a point as record signing Rodrigo netted a 94th-minute penalty after 19-year-old substitute Joe Gelhardt was fouled.

Rodrigo felt his side would have warranted a three-point haul but the Spaniard says Leeds must now produce more of the same ahead of next Sunday's trip to Norwich City and tonight's fourth round Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal.

MORE LIKE IT: Record signing Rodrigo races away to celebrate drawing Leeds United level from the penalty spot in the 94th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Wolves at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I was really happy for the goal, to score the penalty, especially in this moment," said Rodrigo to LUTV.

"But the most important thing is always the team.

"I think we deserved more.

"Everyone played really, really good after a really bad game against Southampton so that's the way that we have to keep going and I'm looking forward to the next game."

