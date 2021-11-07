Bielsa's outfit host the Foxes at Elland Road in Premier League action this afternoon.

Leeds are searching for their third victory of the campaign against Brendan Rodgers men, having toppled now managerless Norwich City last week at Carrow Road.

Rodrigo - who has made nine top flight appearances this term - has bagged two goals in two games with the Whites collecting four points in that time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: Getty

The Spain international has stepped up amid an injury to last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford warns he and his teammates are in the best form of the campaign.

"I think of course goals lead to new confidence. It's really important, from a personal point of view," Rodrigo told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I think the most important thing is that I feel the team is in a good moment now. It's true that against Wolverhampton we didn't win the game but I think we deserved more than we got.

"We did a great game against Norwich. It was a really important result. I think the most important thing is the confidence of the team and the improvement we have had since the game at Southampton.

"That was a really, really bad game. I think this kind of reaction is really important from a collective point of view.

"I think we are living a really good moment right now. We have to fight to keep it and we have to fight to win the next game because we can win a second game in a row and arrive in the best position."

Asked about the clash against the Foxes, he said: "I think Leicester is a really good team. They have shown it for a few seasons. They have really great players but I think we are living a good moment.

"We are in the best moment of the season to face a big team like Leicester. That's it. We will try everything.