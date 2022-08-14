Rodrigo makes 'sleeping' Leeds United admission and declares action plan after Whites punishment

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodrigo's brace had Jesse Marsch's side 2-0 up by the hour mark at St Mary’s but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side rallied to secure a point via strikes from Joe Aribo and Kyle Walker-Peters inside the final 18 minutes.

Leeds still remain unbeaten for the new Premier League campaign on four points following the opening weekend 2-1 win at home to Wolves but Rodrigo admits his side only have themselves to blame for not being sat on more.

"Of course we are really disappointed with the result," said Rodrigo to LUTV.

ONE THAT GOT AWAY: For Leeds United and Rodrigo, above, pictured after Southampton had fought back to seal a 2-2 draw at St Mary's despite his brace putting the Whites 2-0 up.

"We should finish the game better and I think we did everything to leave with three points.

"I think the team did a great job apart from the last ten or 15 minutes when we allowed them to react and that's the level of the league.

"When you are asleep a little bit, the other team has quality as well and we are really, really disappointed with the result."

Asked if he thought the game was almost won after scoring his and United's second goal, the record signing admitted: "Of course. We already know the level of the league.

"You have to be online for the 95 minutes that the game is going on and then we concede this 10 or 15 minutes and we were punished for it.