Rodrigo makes Whites admission

“Everyone in pro’ football works to be as high as possible but we know also all the teams work like us,” he said. “I think it’s true that we didn’t start the season well but, in my opinion, it’s also true that we deserve more than we’ve got in this moment.

“We’ve played really good games but didn’t achieve the win. That’s football, we just have to keep working, keep believing and being thankful for the support of our fans; they were really important [at Norwich] again. But the win is here and we’re really happy.”

Leeds United forward Rodrigo. Pic: Simon Hulme

Tony Dorigo on why Bamford is such a huge miss

"We’re missing that bit where Bamford holds it up, we can play off him and he makes bad balls good.

"Without Bamford, it has to be very, very precise and, when you have to be precise, it becomes that much more difficult, you maybe delay the pass because you know it has to be pinpoint and then that fluidity is just gone.

"We haven’t had it for a little while now. It’s easy to say our attacking game isn’t clicking just because Bamford isn’t there, but he certainly gives us a lot of things that we’re missing."

Premier League transfer rumours

