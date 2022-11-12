Leeds led three times in Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but left with nothing after Rodrigo Bentancur struck in both the 81st and 83rd minute to turn a 3-2 Spurs deficit into a 4-3 lead. Several of United’s players had earlier protested to referee Michael Salisbury as Kane’s first Spurs equaliser in the 25th minute was allowed to stand despite ‘keeper Illan Meslier being barged into the net as he looked to clear a corner. Rodrigo , though, refused to put too much focus on the incident and said his must simply work hard after the “reality” of leaving empty handed despite scoring three times in Tottenham’s own back yard, two of the goals netted by himself.

The game marked United’s last fixture ahead of the six-week break for the World Cup and Rodrigo admitted: "Of course it's a very disappointing moment for us. I think when you have the chance to score three times in a stadium like this against a top opponent like Tottenham, it's hard to finish the game with nothing. But that's our reality now. It's not the first time that happens in the season this situation and we have to learn from this, try to learn from this, have a rest now with the break and try to come back and work hard for the comeback.

"We played today against a top, top team with top players, understanding that at any moment they can make the difference and that's what happened today. They are very good players, they did very good plays and they scored two goals in less than two minutes."Of course it's a really disappointing moment for us but we don't have nothing to do now. We can come back to the game, we just have to rest, work hard, learn from this and try to be better for the comeback of the season."

DISAPPOINTMENT: For Leeds United and record signing Rodrigo despite the Whites netting three times at Tottenham Hotspur including with his clinical volley, above, which put Jesse Marsch's side 2-1 up. Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images.

Asked by post-match media shared by LUTV if Kane’s goal should have been disallowed for a foul, Rodrigo reasoned: "We know that here in the Premier the referees allow a bit more of contact against the keeper inside the box.