Few know exactly what this summer will hold at Leeds United but one thing is for sure: It will be a busy one. Funds are not infinite at Elland Road but with Daniel Farke keen to strengthen for another Championship promotion push, arrivals are needed.

Much of the funding will be raised through sales, with one or two first-team departures expected. A number of stars have attracted Premier League interest in recent months but it is Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto who currently look the most likely to leave.

If that is the case, then Farke should have some money to play with and Leeds will also hope to make better use of the loan market than they did last season. Below, the YEP has attempted to draw up a starting line-up that could kick things off in August and fight for promotion at the second time of asking.

GK: Illan Meslier Some rumours of interest from elsewhere but the 24-year-old won last season's Championship Golden Glove and would provide stability between the posts.

RB: Alfie Gilchrist While the YEP understands talk of an imminent loan approach is wide of the mark, interest in the versatile 20-year-old is genuine. Would cope well with Farke's demand for the right-back to move into central midfield at times.

CB: Joe Rodon Leeds would love to welcome to Welshman back this summer, following an outstanding loan spell. Tottenham's price-tag and Premier League interest will make it tough, but not impossible.

CB: Pascal Struijk A big miss towards the end of last season, even if Ethan Ampadu filled in brilliantly. Will hope to stay fit, providing much-needed goal threat and experience.

LB: Junior Firpo Showed last season he can be an excellent asset in the Championship, with eight assists to his name. Will be keen to impress with 12 months remaining on his current contract.