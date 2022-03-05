The ex-Whites stopper made one superb save from Raphinha in the second half and also clawed a Rodrigo header out of the top corner as the visitors created numerous chances to score.

Rodgers men stayed in the game however and found the net themselves when Harvey Barnes slid a cool finish beyond the fingertips of Illan Meslier midway through the first half.

"I thought it was a great win," said the Northern Irishman.

"A tough game physically during the week. Playing against a Leeds team that has that physicality, without a whole week to prepare, we knew we would have to dig in. Kaspar made three saves in the first half with his feet, one at his near post from a corner, one a couple of yards out from Raphinha.

"At times we looked a real threat. Always a chaotic game against Leeds because of the energy, very much end to end, less control. We had a moment of quality and Harvey scored a brilliant goal, showing a lot more resilience not to concede. Very good victory for us."

Up against newly-appointed Leeds manager Jesse Marsch for the first time, Rodgers said he and his staff tried to predict what formation and philosophy the American would employ in his first game.

What they encountered at the King Power Stadium was an opposition playing a more narrow game than the one Marcelo Bielsa took to the Foxes in three previous games between the clubs.

BIG WIN - Brendan Rodgers hailed his Leicester City side for digging in against Leeds United's intensity to win 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I think Jesse set up 4-2-2-2 with the wingers more inside," said Rodgers.

"We are trying to always assess when the manager comes in and have a guess, he’s flexible and he’s done that at Leipzig. It meant we were pressing the game once the ball went over, particularly in the first half, we had more bodies against us. We didn't have so many in the second half against us. That was the only change from, say, what Marcelo did, with the wingers stretching the game on the outside."

Rodgers, missing key defenders like Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans, was delighted with the clean sheet.

"It's just a collective mentality," he said.

"Reinforcing the importance of defending from the front. Especially if you think of who we’ve got out defensively. Collectively that focus, back to our pressing and being more aggressive at the top end of the field.