Enjoy these photo memories of Rod Wallace in action for Leeds United. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Rod Wallace: Photo memories of a Leeds United hot shot

He was the striker whose goals helped Leeds United win the First Division title and a Charity Shield within two seasons of joining the club.

Rod Wallace will be remembered by the Elland Road faithful for his sharpshooting and memorable goals during his seven seasons with the Whites. His 65 goals for the club featured netting the Premier League goal of the season in 1993/94, following a mazy dribble against Tottenham Hotspur. His haul also included a hat-trick against Coventry City on the final day of the 1992/93 season.

Rod Wallace challenges for ball during Leeds United's Sunday to remember Division One clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in April 1992.

Rod Wallace tries a spectacular effort on the Bolton Wanderers goal during the Premier League clash at Elland Road in March 1996. The Whites lost 1-0.

Rod Wallace celebrates scoring against Darlington during the Coca Cola Cup round 2 first leg clash at Elland Road in September 1996. He bagged a brace in a 2-2 draw.

Rod Wallace fires towards goal during Leeds United's FA Cup fifth round clash against Portsmouth at Elland Road in February 1997. Pompey won 3-2.

