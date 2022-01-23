Rod Wallace: Photo memories of a Leeds United hot shot

Rod Wallace will be remembered by the Elland Road faithful for his sharpshooting and memorable goals during his seven seasons with the Whites. His 65 goals for the club featured netting the Premier League goal of the season in 1993/94, following a mazy dribble against Tottenham Hotspur. His haul also included a hat-trick against Coventry City on the final day of the 1992/93 season. Enjoy these rarely-seen photos of 'Hot Rod' in action for the Whites during the 1990s. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook