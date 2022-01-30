The German international has endured a stop-start 18 months at Elland Road, having made the switch to West Yorkshire from the Bundesliga in August 2020.

Koch missed a chunk of last season through injury and was absent again for nearly four months at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

A complex hip problem kept him sidelined indefinitely, resulting in surgery across the pond in the United States after Leeds were unable to heal the issue in-house at Thorp Arch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United defender turned midfielder Robin Koch. Pic: Getty

He has, though, finally returned to Marcelo Bielsa's squad in recent weeks to rack up five appearances in a row to provide a boost amid the current injury crisis facing the Whites.

Koch has been required to play in both central defence and midfield upon his move back into Premier League football.

The 25-year-old has now discussed his lengthy absence from match action in what has been a hugely frustrating period.

"I couldn't play for a long time and couldn't train with the team," Koch told BILD over his injury woes.

"We tried it first for six weeks without surgery, and tried again and again. Unfortunately, it didn't get any better, which got frustrating over time.

"It was then the right decision to have the operation performed by an absolute specialist in the USA. We met her together with the doctors from Leeds United and the medical team from the Germany national team."

Asked what he had done with his time away from the pitch Koch said he had found inspiration in an unlikely place.

"I started rehab as soon as possible and worked hard almost every day," Koch added.

"I also had a little more time to read and was able to distract myself so well. I've read Kobe Bryant's biography and Winning, the book by Tim S. Grover, Bryant's and Michael Jordan's fitness coach.