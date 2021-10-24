German international Koch has not featured for Leeds since playing the full duration of the 5-1 defeat at Manchester United on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old has since travelled to the USA to undergo minor surgery to repair small damage to his pubis area.

Writing on social media on Saturday together with a video of him undergoing rehab training, Koch said: "Last week I underwent minor surgery in Philadelphia to correct problems with my hip.

"I have already started rehabilitation training here and I am giving everything every day to be able to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and help my teammates."

Speaking at Thursday's pre-Wolves press conference, Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said Koch still had "at least one more month to go" in his recovery.

ON THE MEND: Leeds United's German international defender Robin Koch.

