Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg in the summer of 2020 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions under former boss Marcelo Bielsa . But three years later, Leeds are heading back to the second year following Sunday’s relegation which ended a dreadful campaign in which the Whites finished second bottom.

Koch started 36 of United’s 38 league games this term, including Sunday’s season finale defeat at home to Tottenham and is finding this season’s conclusion hard to take. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, Koch wrote: “Honestly, I don't have the right words. It was just not enough, it hurts and I'm really sorry! Thank you for being such great fans and for never stopping to support us!”