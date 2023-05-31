Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Robin Koch issues apology as Leeds United defender reflects on feeling and struggle

Robin Koch has issued an apology following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League which has left the German international defender struggling for words.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st May 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read

Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg in the summer of 2020 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions under former boss Marcelo Bielsa. But three years later, Leeds are heading back to the second year following Sunday’s relegation which ended a dreadful campaign in which the Whites finished second bottom.

Koch started 36 of United’s 38 league games this term, including Sunday’s season finale defeat at home to Tottenham and is finding this season’s conclusion hard to take. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, Koch wrote: “Honestly, I don't have the right words. It was just not enough, it hurts and I'm really sorry! Thank you for being such great fans and for never stopping to support us!”

SORRY ENDING: For Leeds United and Robin Koch, centre, pictured upon the club's relegation to the Premier League after Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham at Elland Road. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.SORRY ENDING: For Leeds United and Robin Koch, centre, pictured upon the club's relegation to the Premier League after Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham at Elland Road. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.
