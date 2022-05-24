Robin Koch gives response to those who wanted Leeds United down and reveals Burnley confusion

Leeds approached Sunday's final game of the season at Brentford with their survival destiny out of their own hands and needing a favour from Newcastle United at Burnley in order to have any chance of recording a better result than the Clarets.

The Whites and Burnley began the final day level on points but United's far inferior goal difference had Jesse Marsch's side in the drop zone and needing to out-point the Clarets to stay up.

Leeds were consequently 2-5 to be relegated but United pulled off a great escape by recording a 2-1 win at Brentford as Burnley lost by the same score against the Magpies at Turf Moor.

SAFE: Leeds United's Robin Koch, right, and Diego Llorente, left, battle it out with Brentford's Rico Henry in Sunday's season finale in which the Whites assured Premier League survival. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Asked if he felt before the game that he felt a lot of people had decided Leeds were going down, Koch smiled: "Maybe some wished that we go down!

"But all the team and all our supporters believed in ourselves and we did it.

"It's unbelievable. Everyone is just happy.

"There was a lot of pressure on us and we knew this and we wanted to put it all into this game and we did it.

"It was unbelievable with the fans and we stay up."

Pressed on whether he knew what was going on at Burnley, Koch revealed: "I heard something because before I was playing right in front of the bench but I thought it was 2-2 with Newcastle.

"We knew we wanted to win here to give us the best possibility to stay in the league and in the end we did it.