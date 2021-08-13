Leeds are about to begin their second campaign back in the country's top flight which starts with a clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's top-flight return but Koch is aware of the difficulties that teams can often face upon their second season back in the big time.

The German international is warning that Leeds will need to be extra prepared with no more surprise element in store but the defender is chomping at the bit ahead of the Red Devils opener.

BALANCED VIEW: From Leeds United's German international defender Robin Koch, above, ahead of his side's second season back in the Premier League. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"It's the first game of the season so it's difficult to say how we are prepared and how Man United are prepared," said Koch.

"But we have had a good pre season, we have worked really hard and I think now everyone is happy to play the first game and against Man United is always a really special game for us.

"We are really happy to start at the weekend."

Asked about ambitions for a second season back in the top flight, Koch reasoned: "I think the second year is more difficult than the first one so we have to be really well prepared for this season.

"I think it is going to be a hard season but of course we have to see how we start.

"I think everyone here is ready to play for a big season and the position in the table.

"We don't say we are just happy to stay in the league but we know that it could be a hard season and so we have to be well prepared and see how we start the season.

"I don't hope that the second season will be difficult but I think in football and in the past with football we have seen that a lot of times the second season is difficult or more difficult than the first one.

"It is only experience from other clubs.

"I hope that we are going to play an even better season than the first one.

"We can be happy with our first season, we played a really good season and I think now everyone is looking at Leeds and saying okay they were a really good team last year maybe so you don't have the surprise from the first year.

"I think maybe this could make it a little bit more difficult."

