Robin Koch calls for Leeds United action and sets positional aim with fitness bulletin

German international Koch joined Leeds from SC Freiburg in August 2020 and the 26-year-old has already amassed 38 appearances for the Elland Road side.

Koch, though, has had to endure two long spells out with injuries and the German is optimistic that his third year will now be his best at Leeds.

"My first two seasons had some ups and downs with my two injuries but now I feel really good," said Koch to LUTV.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FEELING GOOD: Leeds United defender Robin Koch, front, pictured during last week's 2-1 victory against Brisbane Roar at the Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast of Australia. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

"I feel comfortable and fit as well so I am looking forward to the new season."

Koch has been deployed in various different positions by former boss Marcelo Bielsa and new Whites head coach Jesse Marsch who fielded the German at right back at the end of the last campaign.

Koch - who has regularly been played as a holding midfielder - says he will always relish lining up in any position but admits he is now gunning for a regular starting role at centre-back.

"I'll be going for this this season," he said.

"Centre back is my natural position.

"I am happy every time to play every position for the team but of course my main position is centre back."

Looking ahead to the new campaign, the German also believes United's team spirit and unity will stand Marsch's side in good stead.

Calling for more of the same on that front, Koch declared: “I think it's one of our biggest strengths, to be together as a team.

"Over the two years I have been here now, every year and every moment you feel this connection and this bond between all the players.